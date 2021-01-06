Yostar Pictures Appoints Tiger & Bunny's Keiichi Satō as Creative Director, Teases His Next Work

Animation studio Yostar Pictures announced on Wednesday that it has appointed director Keiichi Satō as creative director and representative of the studio's IP department. The studio already green-lit an original project with Satō credited for writing and original concept. Yostar Pictures posted an image from the new original project:



The company also revealed that it will have the Albacrow studio led by animator Ryousuke Inagaki under Satō's leadership as part of a "cooperative system."

Game developer Yostar founded the Yostar Pictures animation studio last year. Yostar CEO Hengda Li is representative director of Yostar Pictures . Arch, a Tokyo-based company that assisted with the production of the Promare anime film, took part in establishing the studio, and is managing the studio. The studio's latest work is the "Holy Knight Light" anime video for Yostar 's Arknights smartphone game.

Satō is a prolific animator and director, and has been an animator in many anime productions since the 80s. He is best known recently for directing the Tiger & Bunny television anime, the Karas OVA , the Asura and GANTZ:O films, the live-action Black Butler film, and the Rage of Bahamut Genesis anime.