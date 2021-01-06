Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Game Launches in China on January 14

Closed beta opened for smartphone app in China in December

Konami announced last week that it is collaborating with Chinese company NetEase to launch the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links! mobile game in mainland China on January 14. The game's official Chinese website began streaming promotional videos.

The game launched a closed beta in China since December. Pre-registration for the game began in 2018.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan on November 2016. The game launched worldwide in January 2017. The game launched for PC in November 2017.

In the game's Duel World mode, players can choose their favorite characters and duel against standard and legendary duelists. Players raise their characters' levels, obtain cards, and complete missions in this mode. As players advance through stages, new legendary duelists and new functions are unlocked.

People can battle against friends and duelists from around the world and compete in real-time duels in Online Matching mode. Players can also practice with the decks of duelists they competed against in the past and watch replays of previous duels.

The game features well-known characters from the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise such as Yami Yugi, Seto Kaiba, Katsuya Jounouchi (known as Joey Wheeler in English), and Mai Kujaku (Mai Valentine). Characters from Yu-Gi-Oh! GX , Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's , and Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal are also in the game. As players clear missions, they become able to use more characters. As the characters' levels increase, players obtain cards and the characters gain new skills.