Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Passes your name. as #2 All-Time Japanese Film Worldwide

As of this week, the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime has become at least the second highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, topping your name. 's worldwide US$357,986,087 earnings. Mugen Train is also now at least the second highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide.

Taiwanese film distributor Muse Communication Co., Ltd. announced on Wednesday that the film has earned over NT$600 million (about 2.2 billion yen or US$21.43 million) after 69 days in the Taiwanese box office. In addition, it is the third highest-earning film in Hong Kong in 2020, earning HK$28.59 million (about US$3.69 million). Combined with its current Japanese total of 34,642,116,000 yen (about US$336 million), the film has now earned the equivalent of US$361.12 million from these three territories alone. (According to the Box Office Mojo website, the film also earned US$645,516 in Vietnam as of December 27.)

The film's final worldwide tally is still increasing, and the film has yet to open in China, North America, and many other territories.

Hayao Miyazaki and Ghibli's Spirited Away was the #1 anime film worldwide until your name. surpassed it in December 2016. However, Spirited Away reclaimed the throne after its first theatrical release in China in 2019, and increased its total box office with revival screenings in Japan last summer. According to the website The Numbers, Spirited Away 's current worldwide box office total is US$383,397,782, although the currency exchange rates have varied significantly over the past 20 years.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train opened in Taiwan on October 30, and was the highest-earning film in Taiwan in 2020. It is now also the highest-earning animated film of all time in Taiwan.

In Japan, the film has now sold a total of 25.48 million tickets for 34,642,116,000 yen (about US$335 million), ranking at #1 for 12 consecutive weekends. The film has surpassed Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 Spirited Away film, the last rival for all-time highest earnings in Japanese box office history. ( Spirited Away earned 30.8 billion yen in its original run, but has since earned a total of 31.68 billion yen after this summer's revival screenings.)

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train began screening in 38 IMAX theaters in Japan on October 16. The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) on its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever. Mugen Train began holding immersive MX4D and 4DX screenings on December 26.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.

Source: Focus Taiwan via Otakomu, Screen Daily