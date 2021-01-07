Evangelion 3.333 Film's IMAX Screenings Put on Hold Due to Audio Issue

Part of audio accidentally not included in final mix for planned screenings starting on Friday

The official website for the Evangelion franchise announced on Friday that the planned screenings for Evangelion : 3.333 You Can (Not) Redo , the updated IMAX version of the Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo film, are temporarily on hold due to an audio issue with the content sent to theaters. The screenings were planned to begin on the same day. Khara will announce a new date for the screenings once it has a better idea of when it can properly deliver the content.

Khara explained that in the process of mixing the video and audio tracks for IMAX presentation, they discovered that part of the audio track was not present in the final product.

Khara previously held 4DX screenings of the first three films from December 4 to December 24 last month.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , the fourth and final film, will open on January 23 after a delay due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27 last year.