Funimation Streams Show by Rock!! Stars!! Anime

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the Show By Rock!! Stars!! television anime on Thursday as part of the winter 2021 season. The anime will stream on Funimation in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland; on AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand; and on Wakanim in France, Russia, Germany, and Scandinavian countries.

The series premiered on Tokyo MX on January 7 at 11:00 p.m. The series then debuted on BS Fuji on January 7 at 25:05 (effectively January 8 at 1:05 a.m.). It will begin airing on Sun TV on January 8 at 24:30 (effectively January 9 at 12:30 a.m.). The anime will also air on Hokkaido Bunka Hōsō .

The anime will feature existing bands in the franchise , and the cast members are reprising their roles for the new anime.

Takahiro Ikezoe is returning as chief director, and Show By Rock!! episode director Daigo Yamagishi is directing the anime at Kinema Citrus . Touko Machida is returning to handle the series scripts, and Show By Rock!! animation director Tomokatsu Nagasaku is designing the characters. Hiroki Yoshioka is CG producer, and ENGI is handling CG production. Fumiyuki Go is returning from Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! as sound director, while Pony Canyon is handling sound production. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Team-MAX ), Funta7 , and Akiya Suzuki ( Team-MAX ) are composing the music.

The first Show By Rock!! television anime series premiered in April 2015, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Funimation then released the series on home video in December 2016. A series of spinoff shorts, Show By Rock!! Short!! , debuted in July 2016, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

The second anime season, Show By Rock!!# , premiered in October 2016, and both Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the series as it aired. Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! premiered in January 2020, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired. The franchise has also inspired several musicals.

Sanrio began distributing the Show By Rock!! game developed by geechs for iOS and Android in 2012. The smartphone game ended service in December 2019. The new Show By Rock!! Fes A Live rhythm game, which features 2D animation of returning and new characters from Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! , launched last March.

Source: Funimation