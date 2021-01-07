Monster Hunter Rise Game's Videos Preview Wyvern Riding, Wirebug, Monsters

Switch game's demo launches on Thursday

CAPCOM unveiled a trailer for its Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch game during its Monster Hunter Rise Digital Event stream on Thursday. The demo will launch on Thursday, and it will be available until February 1 at 3:00 a.m. EST. The Monster Hunter franchise 's official YouTube channel also began streaming new videos previewing Wyvern Riding and the Wirebug. The new trailer and digital event preview monsters and a new area.

Trailer

Wyvern Riding

Wirebug

Monster Hunter Rise Digital Event

The demo will include Training, a Wyvern Riding practice area, the Great Izuchi Beginner Quest, and the Mizutsune Intermediate Quest.

The game will launch on the Switch on March 26.

The game's Deluxe Edition will include the Kamurai Hunter layered armor set, Shuriken Collar Palamute layered armor piece, Fish Collar Palico layered armor piece, gestures, a Samurai pose set, kabuki face paint, and an Izuchi Tail hairstyle for character customization. Pre-order bonuses include Palamute Retriever layered armor, Palico Forest Cat Costume layered armor, and a Novice Talisman.

The "Rise" in the title refers to hunter utilizing the verticality of the game's environment, as well as the developers' desire to build enthusiasm with many players around the world. The new Wirebug will allow players to complete new actions and climb a variety of vertical locations. New monsters in the game will include Maganmalo, Aknosom, Great Izuchi, and Tetranodon. New locations will include the Shrine Ruins. The game's base is the village of Kamura, and the story will feature a rampage.

The game will have compatibility with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin , another new Monster Hunter game for the Switch announced simultaneously with Monster Hunter Rise .

Palamute, Magnamalo, and Palico amiibo figures will launch the same day as the game.

The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in September 2019, and debuted for PC via Steam on January 9. The game added the monster Fatalis as its "final" free update on October 1 (September 30 U.S. time). The expansion has a combined shipments and digital sales number of 5 million copies as of March 13.

Monster Hunter World launched worldwide on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2018. The game has 15 million copies in circulation (both physical and digital) as of January 2, the highest number in CAPCOM 's history. The overall Monster Hunter franchise has more than 61 million copies in sales as of January 15.