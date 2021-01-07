Sentai Filmworks Unveils English Dub Cast for Majestic Prince: Genetic Awakening Anime Film

Sentai Filmworks announced on Thursday the English dub cast for the Majestic Prince : Genetic Awakening ( Gekijōban Ginga Kikōtai Majestic Prince ) anime film and the Majestic Prince: Wings to the Future original video anime ( OVA ). The company also began streaming an English dub clip.

The dub cast for Majestic Prince : Genetic Awakening includes:

The dub cast for Majestic Prince: Wings to the Future includes:

Natalie Rial as Anne Medicum

as Anne Medicum Joe Daniels as Chris Solferino

as Chris Solferino Mike Haimoto as Sei Yuzuhira

as Sei Yuzuhira Elle Brandt as Yui Magallanes

as Yui Magallanes Ty Mahaney as Sugita

as Sugita Genevieve Simmons as Kei Kugimiya

as Kei Kugimiya Monica Rial as Tamaki Irie

as Tamaki Irie John Swasey as Dai Komine

as Dai Komine Jay Hickman as Simon Gato

as Simon Gato Molly Searcy as Reika Saionji

Blake Jackson is directing both English dubs, and he is also writing the scripts with George Manley . Ian Fagen is providing the translation for the film, and Jackie McClure is providing the translation for the OVA . David Lascoe , Jonathan Rodriquez, and Patrick Marrero are the audio engineers, and Brent Marshall is in charge of the sound mix.

Sentai Filmworks will release the anime on home video and digitally in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.

Sentai describes the anime:

Team Rabbits returns with even more mecha and combat action. Their leader, Izuru, has fallen into a coma following critical injuries he sustained in a fierce battle with his sworn enemy, Jiart. Now Asagi steps up to command Team Rabbits, but does he have what it takes to live up to his brother Izuru's legacy? There's no time for second-guessing as Asagai and Team Rabbits take the ultimate stand against a terrifying new enemy, the likes of which they've never faced. Explosive mecha action unfolds against a backdrop of alien warfare and gripping drama in Majestic Prince : Genetic Awakening !

The film opened in Japan in November 2016 as a sequel to the 2013 Majestic Prince television anime series.

Keitaro Motonaga returned from the television anime series to direct the film, Hisashi Hirai returned to design the characters, and Takaaki Suzuki returned as military history and science-fiction adviser. Eiji Inomoto additionally returned as the CG producer, and Toshiyuki Watanabe returned to compose the music. Yoshitaka Shishido ( Supernatural: The Anime Series , Photo Kano ), who wrote the Ginga Kikōtai Majestic Prince Hajimari no Shōjo, Yakusoku no Rasen original light novel, wrote the screenplay. Reiko Yoshida , who handled the series composition for the Majestic Prince television anime series, served as script supervisor.

Source: Sentai Filmworks