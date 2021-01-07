Would You Like Some Coffee? Manga Gets Live-Action Series

TV Tokyo announced on Thursday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Misato Konari 's Coffee Ikaga Deshō ( Would You Like Some Coffee? ) manga. The series will star Tomoya Nakamura as protagonist Hajime Aoyama, and it will premiere this year on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu .

Konari drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement, along with a comment saying, "I'm crazy excited for the series! I'll be watching it every week with a cup of coffee in hand."

Naoko Ogigami is directing the series alongside Yoshitaka Mori and Shōji Hiroshi. Ogigami is also scripting the series.

The manga follows a food truck cafe, where the barista makes an individual cup for each customer. The coffee brewed conscientiously, sincerely, and wholeheartedly helps customers unwind.

Konari serialized the original manga in Mag Garden 's Web Comic Eden service from 2014 to 2015. Mag Garden published three compiled book volumes, and then recompiled the manga into a new two-volume edition. The manga previously inspired an anime that debuted on Production I.G 's Anime Beans app in August 2018.

Source: Comic Natalie