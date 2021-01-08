2021 Yamato Film, Bandai Namco Entertaiment Festival 2nd Delayed Due to COVID-19

The official website for the Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 anime announced on Friday that " Uchū Senkan Yamato " to Iu Jidai: Seireki 2202-nen no Sentaku (The " Space Battleship Yamato " Era: The Choice in 2202), the compilation film for the Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199 and Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 anime, has been delayed due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the declaration of a new state of emergency in Tokyo and its neighboring prefectures. The film was scheduled to open in Japan on January 15.

The film's special Blu-ray Disc edition, which was also scheduled to launch on the January 15, and digital release are similarly delayed. The website will announce the film's new theatrical and home video release dates as soon as they are decided. The website states that the Movi-Ticke Cards that people have already bought can be used for the postponed screenings. In addition, stage greetings and live viewing events that were scheduled for January 14 and January 16 have been canceled. People who have purchased tickets for these events will receive a refund.

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Friday that the Bandai Namco Entertainment Festival 2nd concert event has been delayed due to COVID-19 and the state of emergency declaration. The event was scheduled to take place on February 6-7, and would have featured artists from The [email protected] , Tales of, Aikatsu! , Gundam , Love Live! , "and more" franchises.

The official website will announce the new schedule and details as soon as they are decided. The event staff will inform customers who have purchased tickets how they can transfer their ticket to the postponed event or get a refund. If the event is canceled, all customers will receive refunds.



The Japanese government declared a new state of emergency in Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Kanagawa, and Chiba on Thursday, in response to the high rate of new infections of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The state of emergency will be in place from Friday, January 8 to Sunday, February 7.

Japan reported 7,841 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the fourth day in a row with an all-time daily high. Tokyo alone reported 2,392 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the second highest daily number after Thursday's 2,447. Tokyo also reported a record 129 people who are seriously ill with COVID-19, the third day in a row with an all-time daily high.