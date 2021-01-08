3 Demon Slayer Manga Volumes Are 1st Since 2008 to Sell 5 Million Each in Print

Oricon reported that, as of Sunday , the eighth, first, and seventh volumes of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga have sold cumulative totals of 5.03 million, 5.029 million, and 5.009 million copies, respectively. These are the first manga volumes to sell over 5 million copies in print since Oricon began posting its weekly book ranking charts in April 2008.

The eighth, first, and seventh volumes sold 66,000 copies, 69,000 copies, and 107,000 copies, respectively during the December 28-January 3 week. The seventh volume includes the arc that is in the record-breaking Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime.

In addition, the sixth volume of Tatsuya Endō 's SPY×FAMILY manga, which shipped on December 28, ranked at #1 with 538,000 copies sold in the same week, and is the second volume in the series to rank #1 in the chart (the previous volume to do so was the series' fifth volume).

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has overall sold 102.892 milllion copies as of December 6. It is now the second manga series in Oricon's records to sell over 100 million copies. The first series to achieve this feat was One Piece in 2012. The series' 23rd and final volume sold sold 2.855 million copies from November 30 to December 6, the most that any manga volume has sold in one week since Oricon began reporting its book ranking charts in April of 2008.

The franchise was the first since 2008 to dominate both Oricon's annual general book ranking and annual manga ranking in the same year. The manga sold an estimated 82,345,447 copies from November 18, 2019 to November 22, 2020. It was also the first franchise to take the top 22 slots on the annual manga ranking chart by volume. In addition, the limited editions of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 20 and 21 claimed the #27 and #28 spots, so the series occupied 24 of the top 30. When regular and limited editions are combined, each of its first 22 volumes sold over three million copies in these past 12 months.

Source: Oricon via Nijimena