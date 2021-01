Illustrator Shungo Sumaki Tests Positive for COVID-19

Illustrator Shungo Sumaki announced on his Twitter account on Friday that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Sumaki has illustrated light novels such as Konjiki no Wordmaster (pictured right), Yūsha to Yūsha to Yūsha to Yūsha , Witch Mazurka , and Rental Full Moon . Sumaki has provided character designs for game series including Dungeon Travelers and Parascientific Escape .



Source: Sumaki's Twitter account and website