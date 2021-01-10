Funimation Reveals New Additions to Attack on Titan The Final Season Dub Cast

Funimation announced the new additions to its English dub cast for the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime on Saturday. The cast members playing the Warrior candidates include:

Other new members of the cast include:

The company previously announced that it will begin streaming the English dub for the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime on January 10. Subsequent dubbed episodes will air as delivered via the company's " Dub from Home" updates.

The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK on December 7. Funimation and Crunchyroll are streaming the anime with English subtitles. Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block will start airing the anime on January 9

Yuichiro Hayashi ( Dorohedoro , Garo the Animation , Kakegurui both seasons) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Ajin anime franchise , Vinland Saga , Mob Psycho 100 anime franchise ) is returning to oversee the series scripts. Tomohiro Kishi ( Dorohedoro , 91 Days ) is designing the characters. Hiroyuki Sawano is returning to compose the music, alongside Kohta Yamamoto ( Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments ).

The anime also features a returning cast.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019.