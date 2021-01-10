Manga Planet Adds 3 Manga from SOZO Comics

'The Warrior Demigods, Champions of Sparta', The Most Tsundere Boss in History, Egwin & Friends

Manga Planet announced on Thursday that it has licensed three manga from SOZO Comics. It will add the following titles to its catalog in January:

Title: The Warrior Demigods, Champions of Sparta

Creators: DLE , Sahoko Yamazaki (story), Potatorus (art)

Release date: January 26

Summary: When a farmer living on Sparta's outskirts finds and raises a child abandoned by Spartans, he has no idea that this strange baby would grow up to become one of the fiercest warriors The Pillar of Heracles has ever taught. People say that only the most talented Spartan soldiers, called the "Demigod Spartans," have the gods' blessings - could Pausanias be one of them?



Title: The Most Tsundere Boss in History

Creators: DLE , Sahoko Yamazaki (story), Tomokichi (art)

Release date: January 28

Summary: One of the most popular manga tropes is that of the tsundere - a cold, moody, often hot-headed character who uses their wild anger to cover up the soft, affectionate emotions they have bottled up deep inside. Could you imagine the hilarity that would erupt if most of history's famous women were tsundere...and your modern-day boss?



Title: Egwin & Friends

Creators: Shiori Kawana (story and art)

Release date: January 29

Summary: Forty-something penguin Egwin would just want nothing more but to laze around at home and do nothing, but unfortunately, life always gets in the way! What are he and his animal friends up to again today?



The first chapters of each manga will be available for free in the Manga Planet Library. Subscribers will be able to read subsequent chapters.

Manga Planet launched in November 2019. The service costs US$6.99 per month and allows users unlimited access to English-translated manga. In addition to manga licensed from publishers, the service offers works licensed from independent artists.

Manga Planet is also working with publishers LEED Publishing Co., Ltd. , Bunkasha Publishing Co., Ltd. ; Kaiohsha Publishing Co., Ltd.; San-Ei Corporation Co., Ltd.; Tokuma Shoten Publishing Co., Ltd. ; Shodensha Publishing Co., Ltd.; Home-sha , Starts Publishing Corporation, K.K. HarperCollins Japan , and MugenUp Inc.

Manga Planet started as a joint project between Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. and Fantasista , Inc. in 2012. The companies' goal with Manga Planet is to "[bring] new manga to fans from all over the world and support artists and the industry."

Source: Press release