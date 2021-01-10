Saiyuki Manga's 'Even a Worm' Arc Gets TV Anime by Liden Films

Frontier Works posted a teaser promotional video on Sunday to announce that the "Even a Worm" arc of Kazuya Minekura 's Saiyuki Reload manga is inspiring a television anime titled Saiyuki Reload -ZEROIN-.

LIDEN FILMS is animating the project, and the four main cast members of the previous Saiyuki , Saiyuki Reload , Saiyuki Gunlock , and Saiyuki Reload Blast television anime are reprising their roles:

In addition, Houchu Ohtsuka is in the new anime's voice cast.

Minekura drew a teaser visual for the Saiyuki Reload -ZEROIN- anime:

Saiyuki , the original 1997 "fantasy road movie" manga series loosely inspired by the Chinese novel Journey to the West ( Saiyuki in Japanese), has spawned the Saiyuki Gaiden and Saiyuki Ibun manga spinoffs. The Saiyuki Reload Blast sequel manga launched in Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum in 2009, but Minekura slowed down her publication of the manga in 2013 due to her health. The manga franchise as a whole has 25 million copies in circulation worldwide. Tokyopop published the original manga, and Kodansha re-released the manga.

The various manga series also inspired four television anime series, an anime film, three original video anime ( OVA ) series, and several stage musical productions.

The Saiyuki Reload Blast anime premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation offered a simuldub.

Source: Comic Natalie

Update: Studio corrected. Thanks, Javier Downs and Chandler Ingram.