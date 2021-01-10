The King of Fighters XV Game's Trailer Reveals 2021 Launch

Initial roster includes Shun'Ei, Kyo, Benimaru, K', Leona, Mai

SNK began streaming a reveal trailer for The King of Fighters XV game last week. The trailer confirms the game's release within the year, and its initial roster of Shun'Ei, Kyo Kusanagi, Benimaru Nikaido, K', Leona Heidern, and Mai Shiranui.

SNK originally announced the game during the Evolution Championship Series 2019 fighting game tournament.

SNK released The King of Fighters XIV , the latest installment in the franchise , for PlayStation 4 in August 2016. SNK then released the game for PC via Steam in June 2017.

The series is inspiring a Chinese-animated CG film titled The King of Fighters: Awaken that will release simultaneously worldwide in 2022.