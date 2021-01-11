Gunslinger Girl's Yu Aida Launches New Manga on February 26

Yūki Aru Mono Yorichire manga centers on immortal girl, warrior who failed to die

This year's second issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on Thursday that manga creator Yu Aida is launching a new manga titled Yūki Aru Mono Yorichire (Those With Courage, Come and Lay Down Your Lives) in the magazine's fifth issue on February 26. The magazine teased the manga with the text: "An immortal girl. A former warrior who failed to die. Both yearn for death. How will their lives burn? A Meiji tale of what it means to live!"

Aida said in November that he is working on a new series. He began recruiting a background assistant for a new series in October.

Aida launched the 1518! (pronounced Ichi Go Ichi Hachi ) manga in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in August 2014 and ended it in March 2019. The series went on hiatus several times. After the most recent hiatus in October 2016, the manga resumed in March 2017 as a monthly series.

Aida ended his Gunslinger Girl manga in September 2012. ADV released part of the manga in North America, and then Seven Seas re-released the entire series in omnibus form from 2011 to 2013. The manga inspired two television anime series and an original video anime, and Funimation released all three on home video.

