Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 21-27
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Momotaro Dentetsu stays at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: December 21-27
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|268,816
|1,233,023
|2
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|107,750
|6,378,103
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|68,199
|3,457,183
|4
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|58,561
|2,087,005
|5
|NSw
|Pikmin 3 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|October 30, 2020
|54,986
|462,806
|6
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|53,187
|4,013,174
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|48,459
|1,702,921
|8
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|41,856
|1,729,796
|9
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|39,673
|519,649
|10
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|September 18, 2020
|37,151
|492,620
|11
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass Bundle
|Nintendo
|November 6, 2020
|32,844
|148,298
|12
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|32,028
|3,688,389
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|28,535
|3,880,595
|14
|NSw
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|November 20, 2020
|26,351
|304,963
|15
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|19,770
|983,858
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|16,873
|1,034,881
|17
|NSw
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
|Sega
|December 10, 2020
|16,254
|56,406
|18
|NSw
|Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin
|Marvelous
|November 12, 2020
|14,366
|84,814
|19
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|13,902
|1,728,037
|20
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|November 26, 2020
|12,745
|52,621
Source: Famitsu
