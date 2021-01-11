News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 21-27

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Momotaro Dentetsu stays at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 268,816 1,233,023
2 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 107,750 6,378,103
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 68,199 3,457,183
4 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 58,561 2,087,005
5 NSw Pikmin 3 Deluxe Nintendo October 30, 2020 54,986 462,806
6 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 53,187 4,013,174
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 48,459 1,702,921
8 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 41,856 1,729,796
9 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 39,673 519,649
10 NSw Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo September 18, 2020 37,151 492,620
11 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass Bundle Nintendo November 6, 2020 32,844 148,298
12 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 32,028 3,688,389
13 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 28,535 3,880,595
14 NSw Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity KOEI Tecmo Games November 20, 2020 26,351 304,963
15 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 19,770 983,858
16 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 16,873 1,034,881
17 NSw Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Sega December 10, 2020 16,254 56,406
18 NSw Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Marvelous November 12, 2020 14,366 84,814
19 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 13,902 1,728,037
20 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack Bandai Namco Entertainment November 26, 2020 12,745 52,621

Source: Famitsu

