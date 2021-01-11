News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 28-January 3
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Momotaro Dentetsu stays at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: December 28-January 3
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|190,427
|1,423,450
|2
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|94,382
|6,472,485
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|83,853
|3,541,036
|4
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|70,714
|2,157,719
|5
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|54,865
|4,068,639
|6
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|45,354
|565,003
|7
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|44,867
|1,774,663
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|37,530
|1,740,451
|9
|NSw
|Pikmin 3 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|October 30, 2020
|36,350
|499,156
|10
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|September 18, 2020
|32,993
|525,613
|11
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|29,874
|3,718,263
|12
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|26,717
|3,907,307
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass Bundle
|Nintendo
|November 6, 2020
|23,825
|172,123
|14
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|21,634
|1,005,492
|15
|NSw
|Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin
|Marvelous
|November 12, 2020
|15,849
|100,663
|16
|NSw
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|November 20, 2020
|14,843
|319,806
|17
|NSw
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
|Sega
|December 10, 2020
|14,452
|70,858
|18
|NSw
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Nintendo
|October 27, 2017
|14,401
|2,190,446
|19
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|14,208
|1,049,089
|20
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|13,609
|1,741,646
Source: Famitsu