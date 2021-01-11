News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 28-January 3

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Momotaro Dentetsu stays at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: December 28-January 3

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 190,427 1,423,450
2 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 94,382 6,472,485
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 83,853 3,541,036
4 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 70,714 2,157,719
5 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 54,865 4,068,639
6 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 45,354 565,003
7 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 44,867 1,774,663
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 37,530 1,740,451
9 NSw Pikmin 3 Deluxe Nintendo October 30, 2020 36,350 499,156
10 NSw Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo September 18, 2020 32,993 525,613
11 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 29,874 3,718,263
12 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 26,717 3,907,307
13 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass Bundle Nintendo November 6, 2020 23,825 172,123
14 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 21,634 1,005,492
15 NSw Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Marvelous November 12, 2020 15,849 100,663
16 NSw Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity KOEI Tecmo Games November 20, 2020 14,843 319,806
17 NSw Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Sega December 10, 2020 14,452 70,858
18 NSw Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo October 27, 2017 14,401 2,190,446
19 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 14,208 1,049,089
20 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 13,609 1,741,646

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 21-27
