Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 21-27

Hayao Miyazaki 's Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind aired on NTV on Friday, December 25 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 10.2% rating.

The 2010 Gintama: The Movie anime film aired on TV Tokyo on Sunday, December 27 at 2:40 a.m. and earned a 0.7% rating.

A marathon of the second live-action Gokusen series aired on NTV on Sunday, December 27 at 1:15 p.m. and earned an 8.0% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)