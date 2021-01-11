News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 21-27

Nausicaä Christmas Day airing earned 10.2% rating

Hayao Miyazaki's Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind aired on NTV on Friday, December 25 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 10.2% rating.

The 2010 Gintama: The Movie anime film aired on TV Tokyo on Sunday, December 27 at 2:40 a.m. and earned a 0.7% rating.

A marathon of the second live-action Gokusen series aired on NTV on Sunday, December 27 at 1:15 p.m. and earned an 8.0% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV December 27 (Sun) 18:30 29 min. 10.1
Detective Conan NTV December 26 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 9.3
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon NTV December 26 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 7.3
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV December 27 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.1
One Piece Fuji TV December 27 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.1
Doraemon TV Asahi December 26 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.0
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi December 26 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.3
Soreike! Anpanman NTV December 25 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 2.5
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E December 26 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.5
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi December 27 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.3

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

