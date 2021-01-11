News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 21-27
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nausicaä Christmas Day airing earned 10.2% rating
Hayao Miyazaki's Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind aired on NTV on Friday, December 25 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 10.2% rating.
The 2010 Gintama: The Movie anime film aired on TV Tokyo on Sunday, December 27 at 2:40 a.m. and earned a 0.7% rating.
A marathon of the second live-action Gokusen series aired on NTV on Sunday, December 27 at 1:15 p.m. and earned an 8.0% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|December 27 (Sun)
|18:30
|29 min.
|10.1
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|December 26 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|9.3
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon
|NTV
|December 26 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|7.3
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|December 27 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.1
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|December 27 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.1
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|December 26 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.0
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|December 26 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.3
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|December 25 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|2.5
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|December 26 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.5
|Healin' Good Precure
|TV Asahi
|December 27 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.3
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)