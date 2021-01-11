Key President Teases Plans for Anime of Summer Pockets, Other Franchises

Visual Art's/Key 's president Takahiro Baba teased in a blog post on Friday that the company is planning collaborative anime projects with partners. One of these projects is the previously teased anime of the company's Summer Pockets game. There will also be a completely new anime and a Key -related anime project. Baba stated that although he cannot announce them on the blog, he thinks they will be announced this year.

Baba is also planning to announce a new Key work soon. He added that the company is working on several visual novel projects at the same time, three of which are slated to launch this year, including Loopers and Prima Doll. The company is planning to launch the Heaven Burns Red social game this year, after a delay from 2020. Baba is holding meetings every day for multiple projects, including the anime projects.

Baba reported that the Chinese version of Summer Pockets and the English version of Rewrite are nearing completion. In addition, Visual Art's/Key plans to publish an original book, which is new for the company. The company also plans to discover new musical talent and release albums to distribute those songs to the world.

Summer Pockets originally launched for PC in June 2018 in Japan. Visual Art's/Key and Prototype launched the game's Nintendo Switch version digitally and physically in Japan in June 2019. The companies also released the game on smartphones. The game's English version launched for PC via Steam in February 2020 Summer Pockets REFLECTION BLUE , the updated version of its Summer Pockets game launched for PC in Japan last June.

The game takes place in a rural district of a certain isolated island. The story focuses on "one nostalgic summer."

Jun Maeda ( Kanon , AIR , Clannad , Angel Beats! ) is credited with the original concept. Na-Ga ( Angel Beats! , Little Busters! , Charlotte ), Tsubasu Izumi ( Akane Iro ni Somaru Saka , Mashiroiro Symphony - The color of lovers ), and Yūnon Nagayama ( Angel Beats! ) are credited with providing the original illustrations.

Yū Niijima ( Koi x Shin Ai Kanojo , Majo Koi Nikki ), Kai ( Clannad , Rewrite , Harmonia ), and Hasama ( Tokyo Babel , Kimi to Kanojo to Kanojo no Koi. ) wrote the scenario. Maeda composed the music with Shinji Orito ( Angel Beats! Harmonia ), Donmaru ( planetarian , Little Busters! , Giniro, Haruka ), and Tomohiro Takeshita ( planetarian , Angel Beats! , Harmonia ).