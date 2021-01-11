Manga Sutra/Futari H Manga Goes on Hiatus Until April Due to Author's Surgery

This year's second issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine announced on Thursday that Aki Katsu 's Futari H ( Manga Sutra ) manga will go on hiatus until April due to being hospitalized for surgery. The announcement did not reveal more details on the nature of Katsu's surgery.

Katsu ( Psychic Academy , The Vision of Escaflowne ) has been drawing Futari H ( Manga Sutra ), which describes itself as a "love bible" or a "user's manual" for people in love, in Young Animal and Young Animal Arashi since 1997. Hakusensha published the manga's 82nd compiled book volume in November 2020.

Katsu launched a spinoff manga titled Futari H Another on Hakusensha 's new HAREM manga website in November 2018.

The original Futari H manga inspired two original video anime ( OVA ) series in 2002 and 2014, a live-action series in 2000, and three live-action films between 2011 and 2012. It then inspired another two live-action film adaptations in April and May 2019.

Tokyopop published Katsu's The Vision of Escaflowne , Psychic Academy , and Manga Sutra in North America . Media Blasters licensed and released the 2002 OVAs on DVD in North America under the title Step Up Love Story .