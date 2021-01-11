News
Manga Sutra/Futari H Manga Goes on Hiatus Until April Due to Author's Surgery
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
This year's second issue of Hakusensha's Young Animal magazine announced on Thursday that Aki Katsu's Futari H (Manga Sutra) manga will go on hiatus until April due to being hospitalized for surgery. The announcement did not reveal more details on the nature of Katsu's surgery.
Katsu (Psychic Academy, The Vision of Escaflowne) has been drawing Futari H (Manga Sutra), which describes itself as a "love bible" or a "user's manual" for people in love, in Young Animal and Young Animal Arashi since 1997. Hakusensha published the manga's 82nd compiled book volume in November 2020.
Katsu launched a spinoff manga titled Futari H Another on Hakusensha's new HAREM manga website in November 2018.
The original Futari H manga inspired two original video anime (OVA) series in 2002 and 2014, a live-action series in 2000, and three live-action films between 2011 and 2012. It then inspired another two live-action film adaptations in April and May 2019.
Tokyopop published Katsu's The Vision of Escaflowne, Psychic Academy, and Manga Sutra in North America. Media Blasters licensed and released the 2002 OVAs on DVD in North America under the title Step Up Love Story.
Source: Young Animal issue 2