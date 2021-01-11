Wakako-zake's Chie Shinkyū to End Takako-san Manga in 6th Volume

Manga about woman with perceptive hearing launched in 2014

Amazon is listing the sixth compiled book volume of Chie Shinkyū 's Takako-san manga as the final volume. The volume will ship on February 20.

The manga focuses on the titular protagonist Takako-san, whose hearing is slightly more sensitive than average. She works at a cafe, and finds satisfaction in being able to be perceptive to people and sounds that are usually lost in the background noise of life.

Shinkyū launched the manga on Tokuma Shoten 's Web Comic Zenyon website in December 2014. Coamix published the manga's fifth volume in April 2020.

Shinkyū started the Wakako-zake manga in North Stars Pictures and Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in 2011. Media Do released the first volume of the manga digitally in English on several platforms in October 2018. Nenzu Nyanbara launched a spinoff manga titled Taishū Sakaba Wakao - Wakako-zake Betten (Public Bar Wakao - Wakako-zake Different Shop) on Tokuma Shoten 's Web Comic Zenyon website in January 2019.

The first 12-episode live-action television season aired in January-March 2015, and the second and third 12-episode seasons premiered in January 2016 and April 2017, respectively. The fourth season premiered in January 2019, and the fifth and most recent season premiered in April 2020 and aired for 12 episodes.

Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired, and added the first season in April 2016. The manga also inspired a 12-episode series of three-minute anime shorts, starring Miyuki Sawashiro , that premiered in July 2015. Crunchyroll also streamed the anime series as it aired.

Source: Amazon