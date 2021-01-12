Akeji Fujimura's 'Aishitemasu, Kyōko-san' Manga Goes on Hiatus, Moves to Digital

Manga about "twisted love" launched in 2019

The February issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine the Third revealed on January 6 that Akeji Fujimura and Takeshi Nozawa's Aishitemasu, Kyōko-san (I Love You, Kyōko-san) manga will go on hiatus due to "various circumstances." In addition, when the manga returns, it will switch to a digital serialization on the Yanmaga Web and Comic Days websites. The magazine did not reveal a date for when the manga will resume.

The manga centers on a "twisted romance" between the protagonist Okada, and his girlfriend Kyōko. Okada always leaves work perfectly on time and never works overtime or hangs out with co-workers in order to go home early to Kyōko, who treats him like a dog and teases him constantly. One day, Kyōko disappears, and a new twist enters into Okada's life.

Fujimura and Nozawa launched the manga in Young Magazine the Third in May 2019. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume in December 2020.

Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Fujimura published their As the Gods Will ( Kami-sama no Iu Toori ) manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine from 2011 to 2012. They then launched a sequel series titled As the Gods Will: The Second Series ( Kami-sama no Iu Toori Ni ) in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2013. The manga ended in December 2016. Crunchyroll simultaneously published chapters online along with the Japanese release, and Kodansha Comics released all 21 compiled volumes digitally.

As the Gods Will inspired a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike in 2014.

Kaneshiro and Fujimura launched their Gnoshros manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in July 2017. Fujimura also launched the Tokoshie × Bullet Shinminato Kōbōsen-hen (Eternity × Bullet: Shinminato Battle Chapter) manga in Weekly Young Magazine in October 2020.