Bandai Namco Pictures Launches Shinsengumi Kitchen Diary Project With Anime Plans

Gourmet project about high school girl chef lost in time also has web novel, manga

Bandai Namco Pictures announced on Tuesday that it is producing a new original project titled Shinsengumi Kitchen Diary ( Shinsengumi Chūbō Roku ), with a planned web novel, manga, and anime.

The project's themes are "gourmet," "time travel," and "shinsengumi." The manga centers on Izumi Inaba, a high school girl who has cooking skills rivaling professionals. A bizarre incident leads her to accidentally travel back in time to Japan's Bakumatsu period in the middle of the 19th century. There, she meets Hijikata Toshizō, a famous commander of the shogunate's shinsengumi police, and he shows Izumi his top class cooking skills, as she also joins the shinsengumi.

SOW , the author of The Combat Baker and Automaton Waitress light novels, is writing the web novel, which began serializing on Tuesday . Masatsugu Saitō , the character designer of the Expelled from Paradise and Cyborg 009 Call of Justice films, is designing the characters.

Artist Kyoko Kumagai ( Hatsumei Princess , Ayakashi Hisen ) is launching the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine on February 26.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web



