Edens Zero Anime's Teaser Video Reveals More Staff

Kodansha unveiled a new promotional video for the television anime of Hiro Mashima 's Edens Zero manga on Wednesday. The teaser video reveals additional staff members, and confirms the anime's April 10 premiere.

The new staff members include:

The anime's cast includes:

Takuma Terashima as Shiki Granbell



Mikako Komatsu as Rebecca Bluegarden



Rie Kugimiya as Happy



The anime will premiere on NTV and other channels on Saturday, April 10 at 24:55 (effectively, April 11 at 12:55 a.m.).

Shinji Ishihara ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon ) is the chief director of the anime at J.C. Staff , and Yūshi Suzuki (episode director for Fairy Tail season 3) is directing the anime. Mitsutaka Hirota ( Zoids Wild , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) oversees and writes the series scripts, and Yurika Sako (key animation for Food Wars! The Third Plate ) is designing the characters for animation.

The manga is also inspiring a 3D action RPG for consoles, and a top-down RPG for mobile devices. Konami is developing the games.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English both digitally and in print. It describes the story:

At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park's front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion…And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos.

Mashima ( Fairy Tail , Rave Master ) launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on August 17. North American publisher Kodansha Comics is releasing the series simultaneously digitally. The ninth English volume shipped in print on September 15.