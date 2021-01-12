Funimation Adds Log Horizon Anime's 1st Season to Catalog

Series about players stranded in online game premiered in 2013

Funimation began streaming the first season of the Log Horizon anime on Tuesday with English subtitles and the English dub in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

The story of author Mamare Touno and illustrator Kazuhiro Hara 's Log Horizon novel series begins when 30,000 Japanese gamers are trapped in the fantasy online game world Elder Tale. What was once a "sword-and-sorcery world" is now the "real world." Shiroe, Naotsugu, and Akasuki join together to survive.

The first season of the television anime premiered in October 2013, and the second season premiered in October 2014.

Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table ( Log Horizon: Entaku Hōkai ), the third season of the television anime will premiere on E-Tele ( NHK Educational ) on January 13 at 7:25 p.m. Funimation will stream the anime. The series was delayed from October to January 2021 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The new anime shares the same name as 12th novel volume. Most of the cast and staff will return from the previous seasons of the anime. Syouji Masuda is again supervising the story based on Touno's novel series with Hara credited with the original character designs. Shinji Ishihira is back to direct at Studio DEEN , and Toshizo Nemoto is also returning to oversee the series scripts. Shōji Hata returns as sound director, and Yasuharu Takanashi is composing the music again. The new anime will have 12 episodes.

Yen Press publishes the Log Horizon novels, as well as the Log Horizon: The West Wind Brigade spinoff manga, in North America.

Source: Funimation