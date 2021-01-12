Japan Considers Expanding State of Emergency to Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto

Tochigi, Aichi, Gifu also consider request to national government

The Japanese national government is moving toward expanding the state of emergency to the prefectures of Osaka, Hyogo, and Kyoto, with an announcement coming as early as Wednesday. The Tochigi, Aichi, and Gifu prefectural governments also have requested or are considering requesting the national government to declare a state of emergency in those prefectures.

The Japanese government declared a new state of emergency in Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Kanagawa, and Chiba on Thursday, January 7, in response to the high rate of new infections of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The state of emergency began on Friday, January 8 and will remain in place until Sunday, February 7.

Event organizer Creation Studio announced on Saturday that it has canceled its Sunshine Creation (SC) Winter dōjinshi convention due to the new state of emergency in four prefectures. The convention is offering refunds for participating dōjin circles, or the conversion of their tickets for the convention's March 7 Spring event as either participant or regular attendee tickets.

The announcement added that the convention's cancelation is similar to the scaling back or cancelation of other events due to the current situation, and that the Spring event in March is still not fully decided. The event will be able to make an announcement regarding the Spring convention in mid-January.

Niconico announced that it is replacing its physical Niconico Chokagi convention in April with the online Niconico Net Chokagi event. The event's dates will also shift from April 18-25 to April 24-May 1.

The promotional food truck for Laid-Back Camp Season 2 has been delayed from its planned start of operations on January 17.

