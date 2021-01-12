Jujutsu Kaisen Manga's Circulation Jumped 235% After Anime's Premiere

From 8.5 million to 20 million in 4 months since October

Shueisha reported on Wednesday that Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga has 20 million copies in circulation (not sold), including digital copies. The manga's number of copies in circulation has risen to 235% since the premiere of its anime adaptation last October.

The manga had around 8.5 million copies in circulation in the beginning of October, and had reached 10 million copies by October 29. On December 16, the manga reached 15 million copies in circulation.

Viz Media publishes the manga in English and it describes the story:

In a world where demons feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryoma Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural! Yuji Itadori is high schooler who spends his days visiting his bedridden grandfather. Although he looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object, but little do they know the terror they'll unleash when they break the seal...

Gege Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on January 4.

Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus website.

The manga inspired MAPPA 's television anime that premiered on October 2 and will have 24 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside of Asia as the anime airs in Japan, and is also streaming dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web