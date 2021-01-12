Tokunana Manga Based on Original Anime Ends

2nd volume ships on March 14

The February issue of Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine published the final chapter of Namazakana's manga adaptation of the original television anime project Keishichō Tokumu-bu Tokushu Kyōaku-han Taisaku-Shitsu Dai-Nana-ka -Tokunana- ( Special Crime Investigation Unit Special 7 ) on January 5. The manga's second compiled book volume will ship on March 14.

Namazakana launched the manga in Monthly Comic Garden in 2019. Mag Garden published the first compiled book volume in March 2020.

Set in a different Tokyo on a different world than ours, the anime's story follows Tokunana, a unit of assembled misfits in the Metropolitan Police Department. Tokunana battles against "Nine" — an organization committing crimes in their zealous worship of the dragons that once roamed the world.

The anime series premiered in October 2019. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Misa Sazanami ( Black Bard , Magia the Ninth ) wrote a separate manga for the anime titled Tokunana File 0 . The manga debuted in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine in May 2019, and ended with its second volume in April 2020.