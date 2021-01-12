Voice Actor Anri Katsu Diagnosed With COVID-19

Katsu quarantining at home after fever, positive test result last week

Talent management agency Ken Production announced on Tuesday that voice actor Anri Katsu tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Katsu had a fever on the evening of January 6, received a PCR test the following day, and received the positive result on January 9. He is currently self-quarantining at home.

A medical center has notified Ken Production that Katsu has since had no close contact with other people, but do not know how he was infected.

Katsu has played such roles as Kaoru Natashou in Princess Princess , Naoki Fujieda in NANA , Alan and Marius in Les Misérables - Shōjo Cosette , Motoharu Tsuchimikado in A Certain Magical Index , Arugo in Guilty Crown , Daryl McGuinness in Mobile Suit Gundam UC , and Nile Dok in Attack on Titan .



Sources: Ken Production, Animate Times