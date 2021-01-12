Yuni's It's Personnel! Manga Ends on January 18

Manga about co-workers in company HR department launched in 2019

Manga creator Yuni revealed on their Twitter account on January 4 that they will end their It's Personnel! ( Hitogoto Desu Kara! ) manga in the next chapter on January 18.

Manga Planet licensed the manga and is releasing it in English. It describes the manga:

Ms. Komori is the ace of the Sales and Marketing Department, and she damned well knows it. With a smile that can convince anyone to do anything, she always goes well over her monthly quota – so imagine how surprised she is after finding out she's getting transferred over to the dull, uptight Personnel Department! But little does she know that she may have more in common with her new coworker Ms. Yamanobe than she originally thought…

Yuni launched the manga on the Comic Cmoa web manga site in November 2019. Shodensha published the manga's second compiled book volume in August 2020.

Yen Press is releasing Yuni 's I Love You So Much, I Hate You manga in English.