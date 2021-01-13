Dragon Quest Tact Smartphone Game Launches in the West on January 27

Game launched in Japan in July 2020

Square Enix announced on Wednesday that the Western release of Dragon Quest Tact, the tactical role-playing game based on the Dragon Quest franchise , will launch on January 27 for iOS and Android devices.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in July 2020. The free-to-play game includes in-app purchases.

In the game, players command the franchise 's monsters in tactical battles. The game features a turn-based command battle system, and monsters battle while progressing through a map divided into squares.

Aiming developed the game, and Square Enix is credited with planning and production. Dragon Quest series creator Yuji Horii is the general director for the game. The franchise 's character designer Akira Toriyama ( Dragon Ball , Dr. Slump ) returned to design the characters. The franchise 's composer Koichi Sugiyama ( Dragon Quest Your Story , Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken ) again composed the music.

The global version of another Dragon Quest smartphone role-playing game, Dragon Quest of the Stars ( Hoshi no Dragon Quest ), launched in February. The game has the largest world in the series' history, and its focus is on exploring the world and fighting monsters.

Sources: Squar Enix's website via Gematsu