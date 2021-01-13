Kaiji Series Gets Spinoff Manga About Seiya Ichijō

This year's seventh issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that a spinoff of Nobuyuki Fukumoto 's Kaiji manga will debut in the magazine's next issue on January 21. The manga will center on Seiya Ichijō. The magazine teased an incomplete version of the title in which "O" represents obscured text: "OOOO Roku Ichijō." Tensei Hagiwara is writing the story, and Tomoki Miyoshi and Yoshiaki Seto are drawing the manga.

Seiya is the manager of a casino, and is the creator of a pachinko machine named the Bog.

The manga is the third in a series of spinoffs by Hagiwara. The previous spinoffs were the Mr. Tonegawa: Middle Management Blues ( Chūkan Kanriroku Tonegawa ), which debuted in 2015, and 1-nichi Gaishutsuroku Hanchō ( One-Day Outing Chronicle Leader ) manga, which launched in December 2016.

Nobuyuki Fukumoto serialized the original manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine from 1996 to 1999, and it has inspired multiple sequels and spinoffs. Denpa is releasing the original manga in English. Manga Planet launched Fukumoto's Gambling Apocalypse Kaiji manga in English last June.

In addition to two television anime series, the manga has inspired three Japanese live-action films, a Chinese live-action film, and a reality game show.

Sentai licensed the Kaiji and Gyakkyō Burai Kaiji: Hakairoku-hen television anime, and it describes the story:

Kaiji Ito has serious issues. Not only is he a social misfit, but he's also a deadbeat petty gambler. After he gets duped into co-signing a loan for his friend, he's stuck owing the Yakuza millions! Things start looking up when he's given the opportunity to win his life back by gambling with other lucky participants on a mysterious casino ship, but he quickly realizes that more than just money is at stake. Soon Kaiji and the other contestants discover the depths of human depravity when there is nothing left to lose — except their lives.

The Mr. Tonegawa anime, based on a Kaiji spinoff manga, premiered in July 2018. Sentai licensed the series and began streaming it on HIDIVE in August 2018.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web