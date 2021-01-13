Kata Konayama's Love Me for Who I Am Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Series about non-binary high schooler launched in 2018

The 26th chapter of Kata Konayama 's Love Me for Who I Am ( Fukakai na Boku no Subete o ) manga revealed on January 8 that the manga will end in two chapters.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Mogumo is a cute but lonely high school student who just wants a few loving friends. Fellow student Iwaoka Tetsu invites Mogumo to work at his family's café for “cross-dressing boys,” but he makes an incorrect assumption: Mogumo is non-binary and doesn't identify as a boy or a girl. However, Mogumo soon finds out that the café is run by LGBT+ folks of all stripes, all with their own reasons for congregating there. This touching manga explores gender, gender presentation, and sexuality from many different angles, including the ways people are pushed to conform in a world that doesn't understand them...until the world begins to learn, one person at a time.

Konayama launched the manga in GOT Corporation 's COMIC MeDu manga website in June 2018, and GOT Corporation published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in August 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment published the second volume in October 2020.