Magatsu Wahrheit Smartphone Game Ends Service in Japan on March 31

Game launched for iOS, Android in Japan in April 2019

The official website for KLab 's MAGATSU WAHRHEIT smartphone role-playing game announced on Tuesday that the game will end service on March 31 at 6:00 p.m. JST. The game has halted sales of in-game Gem and Gacha Ticket currency as of Tuesday. The game itself will detail in a notice on March 31 on how to request refunds.

The game will continue service in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The global version of the game will also continue service.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in April 2019. Mobimon released the game worldwide in English on October 28.

Mobimon describes the game:

“In this world, filled with light. Despair” Ten bolts of light fell from the sky onto the Wahrheit continent, in order to protect the world and their most important people, six Mobile Corps Captains are ready to head out and issuing an emergency summon to sortie! The Mobile Corps is a private military organization made up of people called “Awakeners”. To humanity, only those who have adapted to the light of despair and have the power to fight the Light have the ability to save the world."

The game launched in Japan in April 2019. Miwa Shōda ( Final Fantasy XII ) wrote the game's scenario, and Masaru Yokoyama composed the main theme. Hiroaki Ueno ( Resident Evil: Vendetta ) and Yōko Tsukamoto ( Xenoblade X ) both drew concept art. Third Echoes ( Caligula ) designed the characters.

Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst- , the television anime of the game, premiered on October 13. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Thanks to Mami Kawada Lover for the news tip.