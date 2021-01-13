News
Shogakukan Launches 5 Isekai Fantasy Manga for Female Readers
posted on by Alex Mateo
Manga launch for 5 consecutive days starting on January 18
Shogakukan's Manga ONE app will launch five isekai fantasy manga of the "Saikyо̄ Heroine 5" (Strongest Heroine 5) project over five consecutive days starting on January 18.
The project will include:
- Isekai de Seikishi no Hakо̄shi Shitetara Tо̄tomi ga Sugite Seijo ni Natteta by Yuki Yama based on work by original creator Nonbendarari - January 18
- Akuyaku Reijо̄, 94 Yondaime no Tensei wa Heroine-rashii. ~ Chara Guild no Haken Staff wa Tensei ga O-shigoto Desu! ~ by Tо̄ka Takauchi - January 19
- Heroine Fuzai no Akuyaku Reijо̄ wa Konyakuhaki Shite Wanko-kei Jūsha to Tо̄bо̄ Suru by Ichiyo Hiiragi - January 20
- Isekai Tensei Shite Majo ni Natta no de Slow Life wo Okuritai no ni Maо̄ ga Nigashite Kuremasen by Kawaguchi based on work by Machibari - January 21
- Akuyaku Reijо̄ wa Yoru Tsugedori (Nightingale) wo Mezasu by Suzuka Oda - January 22
The manga represent works submitted to Kadokawa Women's Novel Club, Ura Sunday Women's Club, and pixiv's "2nd Isekai Tensei Original Manga Contest."
Oda drew the manga adaptation of Manabu Kaminaga's Psychic Detective Yakumo novel series from 2014 to 2016. The original novel series was adapted into a television anime in 2010. Sentai Filmworks acquired the title in 2013, released it on DVD that year, and released it on Blu-ray Disc in 2014.
Source: Comic Natalie