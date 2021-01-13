Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Game's Videos Preview Bachelors, Bachelorettes

Switch game launches in Japan on February 25, West on March 23

XSEED Games began streaming two videos on Tuesday for Marvelous' new Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town ( Bokujō Monogatari Olive Town to Kibō no Daichi ) game for the Nintendo Switch. The videos preview the game's bachelors and bachelorettes.

The game will ship in Japan on February 25 and in the West on March 23.

XSEED Games describes the game:

The latest entry in the long-running farming/life simulation franchise , originally known as Bokujo Monogatari in Japan, is a brand-new adventure that drops eager explorers in Olive Town, a charming seaside community on the edge of the untamed frontier, where they will work to breathe life back into their grandfather's dilapidated farm. Though it may at first appear to be a sleepy burg, Olive Town is home to dozens of unique characters to befriend when players are ready to take a break from building their dream farm.

XSEED Games released Marvelous' Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town game for the Switch and PC on July 14. The game is a full remake of the Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town and Harvest Moon: More Friends of Mineral Town Game Boy Advance games. Marvelous Europe released the game physically and digitally on July 10 in Europe and Australia. The game launched in Japan in October 2019 for the Switch.

Natsume published most of the previous games in the franchise under the umbrella title of Harvest Moon in North America. However, since XSEED Games — Marvelous AQL 's own subsidiary — published the Bokujō Monogatari: Tsunagaru Shin Tenchi game in North America in March 2015, it cannot use Natsume's Harvest Moon title.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the Doraemon : Story of Seasons ( Doraemon : Nobita no Bokujō Monogatari ) crossover game for the Switch and PC via Steam in the West in October 2019. The game launched in Japan for the Switch in June 2019. A PlayStation 4 version debuted in Japan on July 30 and in the Americas on September 4.