Gintama The Semi-Final Net Anime Special's Trailer Highlights Shinsengumi

1st part of special debuted on Friday, 2nd part on January 20

The online dTV service began streaming a new trailer for Gintama The Semi-Final , the new net anime special in the Gintama franchise , on Friday. The trailer previews the special's second part debuting on January 20, and centers on the Shinsengumi.

The special has two episodes, and is a prequel to the Gintama: The Final anime film. The special debuted exclusively on dTV with the first episode on Friday

SPYAIR 's "Wadachi" (Tracks) is the ending theme song for the special and the theme song for The Final anime film. The special's opening song is SPYAIR 's song "I Wanna Be..." (The same song was the opening for the 2018 season of the Gintama television anime.)

Gintama: The Final opened in Japan last Friday . The film is based on the finale of the original manga, combined with new story elements. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, ending Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train 's 12 consecutive weekends at the top of the Japanese box office.

Sorachi's original "science-fiction period-drama comedy" manga began in 2003 and ended in June 2019 with over 55 million copies in circulation. The latest anime series premiered in July 2018. The manga has also inspired various original video anime ( OVA ), event anime, two live-action films, and two live-action net spinoffs. Viz Media published the manga's first 23 volumes in English.

The first 49 episodes of the first television series began streaming on Hulu with a new English dub in December 2019. Sentai Filmworks released the anime's first 49 episodes on DVD in 2010 and 2011, but that release did not include an English dub .

