JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe OVAs Launch on Netflix Worldwide on February 18

English-subtitled trailer streamed for 4-episode anime

Netflix announced on Friday that it will stream the anime of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ), Hirohiko Araki 's spinoff manga for his JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga , in 190 countries starting on February 18. Netflix is also streaming an English-subtitled trailer for the anime.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is a series of Hirohiko Araki 's manga one-shots starring his JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable character Rohan Kishibe, who is also Araki's fictional alter ego as a manga artist. Shueisha published the first compiled book volume of the different Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai stories in November 2013. The manga's latest installment, titled "Episode 10: The Run," debuted in February 2018 in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

The anime studio David Production adapted two Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan stories as original anime DVDs with director Toshiyuki Kato and character designer Shunichi Ishimoto. The "Fugō Mura" (Millionaire Village) episode was available for people who purchased all 13 DVD or Blu-ray Disc volumes of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable anime in 2017. The "Mutsukabezaka" (Mutsukabe Hill) episode came with the manga's second volume in July 2018. Crunchyroll screened the overseas premiere of "Fugō Mura" at its Crunchyroll Expo event in August 2019.

David Production then produced two new episodes, "Zange-shitsu" (Confessional Room) and "The Run," which played at nine screenings at six cities in Japan between December 2019 and March 2020.

The manga also inspired a three-episode live-action mini-series that NHK aired in Japan on December 28, 29, and 30.

Source: Press release