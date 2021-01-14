Mamisu Arizawa Publishes Inukami! Novels' Sequel Work

Writer Watatsuki Miyazawa announced on Monday that they have established a new publishing company named WiZH, with plans to publish new works in Mamisu Arizawa and illustrator Kanna Wakatsuki 's Inukami! novel series, among others. The company also plans to make original works and novelizations of anime in the future.

Arizawa confirmed on their Twitter account that the new Inukami! work will be a sequel set after the novels' last volume.

Designer Tomoyuki Uchikoga , who designed the new company's logo, also added that the company is comprised of some members from GoRA , the creator group responsible for GoHands ' K multimedia project. GoRA included Arisawa and Miyazawa among other creators such as Yukako Kabei , Kouhei Azano , Rei Rairaku , Suzu Suzuki , and Yashichiro Takahashi .

The Inukami! novels had 16 volumes, and ran from 2003 to 2007. The novels inspired both a manga by Mari Matsuzawa that ran in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki GAO! magazine from 2005 to 2008 with six volumes, and a 26-episode television anime adaptation in 2006 with an anime film sequel in 2007. Seven Seas Entertainment released all of the manga in English. The anime did not have a release in North America until Discotek Media licensed the anime and film in 2018, and released it on Blu-ray Disc in 2019.