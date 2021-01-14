Mohiro Kitoh's Nōryoku: Shujinkō Hosei Manga Ends

Manga about average guy who gains power to become protagonist at life launched in November 2019

The February issue of Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine published the final chapter of Mohiro Kitoh and Tōma's Nōryoku: Shujinkō Hosei (Superpower: Protagonist Revision) manga on January 7. The manga's third volume will debut in March as a digital-only release.

The manga centers on Katō, who only wishes to continue his average everyday life. One day, he rescues a foul-mouthed fairy from trouble, and in return, is granted the ability to remodel his surroundings and himself into the ideal conditions for a protagonist at life.

Kitoh and Tōma launched the manga in November 2019. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume in September 2020.

Kitoh's Bokurano manga originally ran in Shogakukan 's Ikki magazine from 2004 to 2009. Viz Media published all 11 volumes under its Signature Ikki line as Bokurano: Ours . The Bokurano manga inspired GONZO 's 2007 television anime series by the same name.

Dark Horse Comics also published part of Kitoh's Shadow Star ( Narutaru ) manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation titled Shadow Star Narutaru in 2003.