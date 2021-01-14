Murenase! Seton Gakuen Manga Only Has 'A Little More' to Go

Animal-themed romantic comedy manga launched in 2016, inspired 2020 TV anime

Manga creator Bungo Yamashita announced on their Twitter account that their Murenase! Seton Gakuen -Animal Academy- (Come Together! Seton Academy -Animal Academy-) manga only has "a little more" to go.

The "survival of the fittest animal romantic comedy" manga takes place at a school for animals, where the students' curricula centers on the idea of "survival of the fittest." The lone human in the class (who hates animals) and the lone wolf girl in the class meet, and their nonsense academy life begins.

Yamashita launched the manga on Cygames ' Cycomi website with the title Murenase! Seton Gakuen in May 2016. The manga relaunched in 2018 with the title Murenase! Seton Gakuen -Animal Academy- . Kodansha published the first six compiled book volumes of the manga, corresponding to its run before the relaunch and name change. Since then, Shogakukan has published compiled volumes of the manga, but only digitally, and with the volume numbering reset. Shogakukan published the seventh volume in November 2020.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.