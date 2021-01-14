Oh! My Konbu Manga Returns After 30 Years

This year's seventh issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine featured the return of the Oh! My Konbu manga on Thursday with the serialization of the new Oh! My Konbu Middle manga. Original creators Yasushi Akimoto and Takahiro Kamiya are once again returning to supervise and draw the manga, respectively.

The original gourmet manga centered on Konbu, a boy who helps out in his father's restaurant. In the new manga, Konbu is now a middle-aged man.

The manga ran in both Kodansha 's Comic BonBon and Deluxe Bonbon magazines from 1990 to 1994, and had 12 volumes. Yasushi Akimoto , the same person who would later produce the renowned AKB48 idol group, wrote the story, and Takahiro Kamiya drew the art.

The manga inspired a 1991 television anime adaptation.