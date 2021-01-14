Wataru Murayama's Alcafus Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Isekai story debuted in July 2018

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine revealed on January 9 that Wataru Murayama 's Alcafus manga will end in the next issue on February 9.

The manga's story begins when a boy named Tasuku makes a mysterious friend at a Shinto shrine. He encounters a collapsed girl with the ears and tail of an animal at the shrine. She wakes up, and he gives her a piece of candy. Ten years later, he hears that girl's voice calling out to him. With his memories rekindled, he visits the shrine and ends up in a strange world.

The manga launched in July 2018. Kadokawa published the third compiled book volume last June.

Murayama launched the Onna ni wa 3-nen ni Ichido Dō ni ka Saretai Hi ga Aru ( Woman can't control her desire ) manga in Houbunsha 's Weekly Manga Times magazine in November 2018 and ended it last July. The manga's fifth and final volume shipped on September 16.

ADV Manga published Murayama's Desert Coral manga in 2004.