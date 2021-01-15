Blue Spring Ride's Io Sakisaka Launches New Manga on February 13

Sakura, Saku manga centers on girl looking for boy who helped her

The official Twitter account for Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine revealed on January 10 that Io Sakisaka will launch a new manga titled Sakura, Saku (The Cherry Blossoms Bloom) in the magazine's March issue on February 13.

The manga will center on a girl named Saki, who thinks of herself as always just blending in with the crowd. At her high school entrance ceremony, she looks for a boy named Sakura, who has helped her before. When she finds Haruki Sakura, she can feel destiny tugging at them both.

Bessatsu Margaret previously teased in October that Sakisaka would launch a new manga this year.

Sakisaka serialized her "traditional school romance" manga Strobe Edge in Bessatsu Margaret from 2007 to 2009. Viz Media published the 10-volume series in English. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in March 2015.

Sakisaka's 13-volume Blue Spring Ride manga inspired a television anime series, an original anime DVD, and a live-action film in 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the television anime as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released it on home video. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

Sakisaka launched the Love Me, Love Me Not ( Omoi, Omoware, Furi, Furare ) manga in Bessatsu Margaret in June 2015, and ended it in May 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume in June 2019. Viz Media licensed the manga. The manga inspired an anime film that opened in September 2020 after a delay from its original May 2020 opening. A live-action film adaptation of the manga opened in August 2020.