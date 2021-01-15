Ginga Force, Natsuki Chronicles Shoot 'em Up Games Get Physical PS4 Releases in Europe

Games to ship in 2nd quarter of 2021

Rising Star Games and First Press Games announced on Thursday that they are collaborating to physically release the Ginga Force vertical shoot 'em up game and the Natsuki Chronicles horizontal shoot 'em up game for the PlayStation 4 in the second quarter of 2021. Both games will be available for pre-order on January 16 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

The releases will be available as regular and collector's editions. A separate collector's edition with both games will also include an exclusive laser-engraved Crystal Cube and complete set of six numbered Collector Coins.

Ginga Force originally launched physically and digitally for Xbox 360 in Japan in 2013. It launched digitally worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam on September 24. Rising Star Games and First Press Games describe the game:

Set on the planet Seventia in a distant future, you will join forces with Alex and Margaret, two exceptional pilots who are tasked to guard the planet from an intimidating collection of criminals and terrorists.

Natsuki Chronicles is a prequel to Ginga Force and originally launched digitally for the Xbox One in December 2019. The companies describe the game:

Natsuki Chronicles follows the character Natsuki from a new perspective on the story. Discover her past as a rookie pilot up to present time, with events that happen in parallel or even coincide with those in Ginga Force.

Source: Press release