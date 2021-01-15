News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 4-10

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Momotaro Dentetsu stays at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: January 4-10

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 87,087 1,510,537
2 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 45,124 6,517,609
3 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 44,282 2,202,001
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 34,027 3,575,063
5 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 24,189 4,092,228
6 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 21,086 586,089
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 19,933 1,760,384
8 NSw Pikmin 3 Deluxe Nintendo October 30, 2020 14,069 513,225
9 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 13,895 3,732,158
10 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 12,885 1,787,548
11 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 12,057 3,919,364
12 NSw Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo September 18, 2020 11,021 536,634
13 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass Bundle Nintendo November 6, 2020 9,661 181,784
14 NSw Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Marvelous November 12, 2020 9,218 109,881
15 NSw Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise Imagineer December 3, 2020 7,781 49,880
16 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 7,710 1,013,202
17 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 7,305 1,748,951
18 NSw Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo October 27, 2017 6,983 2,197,429
19 NSw Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity KOEI Tecmo Games November 20, 2020 6,648 326,454
20 NSw Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Sega December 10, 2020 6,234 77,092

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 28-January 3
