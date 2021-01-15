News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 4-10
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Momotaro Dentetsu stays at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: January 4-10
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|87,087
|1,510,537
|2
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|45,124
|6,517,609
|3
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|44,282
|2,202,001
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|34,027
|3,575,063
|5
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|24,189
|4,092,228
|6
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|21,086
|586,089
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|19,933
|1,760,384
|8
|NSw
|Pikmin 3 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|October 30, 2020
|14,069
|513,225
|9
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|13,895
|3,732,158
|10
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|12,885
|1,787,548
|11
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|12,057
|3,919,364
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|September 18, 2020
|11,021
|536,634
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass Bundle
|Nintendo
|November 6, 2020
|9,661
|181,784
|14
|NSw
|Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin
|Marvelous
|November 12, 2020
|9,218
|109,881
|15
|NSw
|Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
|Imagineer
|December 3, 2020
|7,781
|49,880
|16
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|7,710
|1,013,202
|17
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|7,305
|1,748,951
|18
|NSw
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Nintendo
|October 27, 2017
|6,983
|2,197,429
|19
|NSw
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|November 20, 2020
|6,648
|326,454
|20
|NSw
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
|Sega
|December 10, 2020
|6,234
|77,092
Source: Famitsu