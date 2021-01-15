Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 28-January 3

Studio Ghibli 's first CG feature Earwig and the Witch , Goro Miyazaki 's anime adaptation of Diana Wynne Jones ' novel of the same name, aired on NHK on Wednesday, December 30 at 7:30 p.m. and it earned a 6.1% rating.

Makoto Shinkai 's Weathering With You film aired on TV Asahi on Sunday, January 3 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned an 8.8% rating.

The Eiga Okaa-san to Issho - Hajimete no Daibōken (With Mother The Movie - The First Great Adventure) hybrid CG anime and live-action film aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, January 2 at 8:00 a.m. and earned a 1.3% rating. The Eiga Okaa-san to Issho - Suikae Kamen wo Tsukamaero! hybrid CG anime and live-action film aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, January 3 at 8:00 a.m. and earned a 1.4% rating.

Makoto Shinkai 's 5 Centimeters Per Second and Children Who Chase Lost Voices films aired back-to-back on TV Asahi on Tuesday, December 29 at 2:20 a.m. and they earned a 1.0% rating. Both also aired again on Wednesday, December 30 at 5:00 a.m. and they earned a 1.2% rating.

The New Year's special for the live-action television series of Tsunami Umino 's The Full-Time Wife Escapist ( Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu ) manga aired on TBS on Saturday, January 2 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 15.5% rating.







Title Station Date Time Length Average

Household Rating Ōmisoka dayo! Doraemon 1-jikan Special TV Asahi December 31 (Thurs) 16:30 60 min. 5.6 Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E December 31 (Thurs) 08:30 25 min. 1.8 Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E January 1 (Fri) 08:30 25 min. 1.4 Major 2nd NHK-E December 31 (Thurs) 9:00 25 min. 1.2 Major 2nd NHK-E December 31 (Thurs) 9:25 24 min. 1.0 Major 2nd NHK-E December 31 (Thurs) 9:49 25 min. 1.0 Major 2nd NHK-E December 31 (Thurs) 11:52 24 min. 1.0 Major 2nd NHK-E December 31 (Thurs) 10:14 24 min. 0.9 Major 2nd NHK-E December 31 (Thurs) 11:27 25 min. 0.9 Major 2nd NHK-E December 31 (Thurs) 12:16 27 min. 0.9 Major 2nd NHK-E January 1 (Fri) 9:45 25 min. 0.9 Major 2nd NHK-E January 1 (Fri) 10:59 24 min. 0.9 Major 2nd NHK-E January 2 (Sat) 09:05 25 min. 0.9 Major 2nd NHK-E January 2 (Sat) 09:54 25 min. 0.9 Major 2nd NHK-E January 2 (Sat) 10:19 24 min. 0.9 Attack on Titan The Final Season NHK-E January 3 (Sunday) 01:15 24 min. 0.9

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)