Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 28-January 3
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Studio Ghibli's first CG feature Earwig and the Witch, Goro Miyazaki's anime adaptation of Diana Wynne Jones' novel of the same name, aired on NHK on Wednesday, December 30 at 7:30 p.m. and it earned a 6.1% rating.
Makoto Shinkai's Weathering With You film aired on TV Asahi on Sunday, January 3 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned an 8.8% rating.
The Eiga Okaa-san to Issho - Hajimete no Daibōken (With Mother The Movie - The First Great Adventure) hybrid CG anime and live-action film aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, January 2 at 8:00 a.m. and earned a 1.3% rating. The Eiga Okaa-san to Issho - Suikae Kamen wo Tsukamaero! hybrid CG anime and live-action film aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, January 3 at 8:00 a.m. and earned a 1.4% rating.
Makoto Shinkai's 5 Centimeters Per Second and Children Who Chase Lost Voices films aired back-to-back on TV Asahi on Tuesday, December 29 at 2:20 a.m. and they earned a 1.0% rating. Both also aired again on Wednesday, December 30 at 5:00 a.m. and they earned a 1.2% rating.
The New Year's special for the live-action television series of Tsunami Umino's The Full-Time Wife Escapist (Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu) manga aired on TBS on Saturday, January 2 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 15.5% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Ōmisoka dayo! Doraemon 1-jikan Special
|TV Asahi
|December 31 (Thurs)
|16:30
|60 min.
|5.6
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|December 31 (Thurs)
|08:30
|25 min.
|1.8
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|January 1 (Fri)
|08:30
|25 min.
|1.4
|Major 2nd
|NHK-E
|December 31 (Thurs)
|9:00
|25 min.
|1.2
|Major 2nd
|NHK-E
|December 31 (Thurs)
|9:25
|24 min.
|1.0
|Major 2nd
|NHK-E
|December 31 (Thurs)
|9:49
|25 min.
|1.0
|Major 2nd
|NHK-E
|December 31 (Thurs)
|11:52
|24 min.
|1.0
|Major 2nd
|NHK-E
|December 31 (Thurs)
|10:14
|24 min.
|0.9
|Major 2nd
|NHK-E
|December 31 (Thurs)
|11:27
|25 min.
|0.9
|Major 2nd
|NHK-E
|December 31 (Thurs)
|12:16
|27 min.
|0.9
|Major 2nd
|NHK-E
|January 1 (Fri)
|9:45
|25 min.
|0.9
|Major 2nd
|NHK-E
|January 1 (Fri)
|10:59
|24 min.
|0.9
|Major 2nd
|NHK-E
|January 2 (Sat)
|09:05
|25 min.
|0.9
|Major 2nd
|NHK-E
|January 2 (Sat)
|09:54
|25 min.
|0.9
|Major 2nd
|NHK-E
|January 2 (Sat)
|10:19
|24 min.
|0.9
|Attack on Titan The Final Season
|NHK-E
|January 3 (Sunday)
|01:15
|24 min.
|0.9
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)