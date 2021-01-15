Matinee to Soiree Manga Enters Climax

The February issue of Shogakukan 's Gessan magazine announced on Tuesday that Megumi Osuga 's Matinee to Soiree manga is heading toward its "climax."

The manga centers on Makoto Mitsuya, a rookie stage actor who is trying to make a name for himself, but has so far lived under the shadow of his deceased older brother's more illustrious career. His life takes a turn for the bizarre when it looks like his brother has somehow returned, and now Makoto must compete with his brother Miyuki in a more direct way.

Osuga launched the manga in Gessan in November 2016. Shogakukan published the eighth volume in August 2020. Osuga previously adapted Isaka's Maoh novel into the shōnen manga Maoh: Juvenile Remix from 2007 to 2009. Viz Media posted Maoh: Juvenile Remix on its Shonen Sunday website before publishing the manga in print.