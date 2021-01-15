My Boy in Blue's Maki Miyoshi Launches New Manga on February 13

Yoru no Shita de Machiawase manga centers on friendless girl meeting handsome guy from another world

The February issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine revealed on Wednesday that Maki Miyoshi will launch a new manga titled Yoru no Shita de Machiawase (A Rendezvous Under the Night) in the magazine's next issue on February 13. The manga will have a color opening page and will feature on the issue's front cover.

The manga will center on Minato, a girl who has no friends, but one day encounters a handsome guy who comes from another world.

Miyoshi ended the My Boy in Blue ( P to JK ) manga in February 2020. Kodansha shipped the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in April 2020. Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga in English digitally in August 2018, and it describes the story:

Kako gets tangled up when she lies about her age in order to attend a company-mixer party for singles and ends up totally infatuated with her young local policeman! And it looks like it's mutual with Kota… until he finds out Kako's still in high school. Read on to see if straight-arrow Kota manages to find a way to do the right thing as our story unfolds in the first volume of this upbeat new romantic comedy from Maki Miyoshi !

Miyoshi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in December 2012. The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation that opened in Japan in March 2017.